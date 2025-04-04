What to watch this week: ‘Juror #2’, ‘Banger’ and more

Banger A washed-up DJ is recruited by investigators to bust a criminal gang tied to his more successful rival. Vincent Cassel (La Haine, Black Swan) stars in this new French film by Bertrand Lagros de Langeron, aka So Me, who’s known for his graphic design and music videos. Also starring Rachel Dimezell and Laura Felpin. (Netflix)

A still from 'Deva'.

Deva Dev (Shahid Kapoor) is a renegade cop with the Mumbai police. In the opening scene, we see him crash in a tunnel; when he wakes, he has no memory of who he is, or the murder he was trying to solve. Rosshan Andrrews’ film is a dour Memento-style thriller. (Netflix)

A still from 'A Real Pain'.

A Real Pain David and Benji are two cousins from New York on a visit to Poland to honour their recently deceased grandmother, who survived the Holocaust. Jesse Eisenberg writes, directs and stars in this holocaust comedy. Kieran Culkin won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his co-starring role. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Juror #2'.