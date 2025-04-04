What to watch this week: ‘Juror #2’, ‘Banger’ and more

Banger A washed-up DJ is recruited by investigators to bust a criminal gang tied to his more successful rival. Vincent Cassel (La Haine, Black Swan) stars in this new French film by Bertrand Lagros de Langeron, aka So Me, who’s known for his graphic design and music videos. Also starring Rachel Dimezell and Laura Felpin. (Netflix)

A still from ’Deva’.

Deva Dev (Shahid Kapoor) is a renegade cop with the Mumbai police. In the opening scene, we see him crash in a tunnel; when he wakes, he has no memory of who he is, or the murder he was trying to solve. Rosshan Andrrews’ film is a dour Memento-style thriller. (Netflix)

A still from ’A Real Pain’.

A Real Pain David and Benji are two cousins from New York on a visit to Poland to honour their recently deceased grandmother, who survived the Holocaust. Jesse Eisenberg writes, directs and stars in this holocaust comedy. Kieran Culkin won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his co-starring role. (JioHotstar)

A still from ’Juror #2’.

Juror #2 Clint Eastwood is still going strong at 94. Juror #2, which had a limited release in American theatres in 2024 before its digital premiere, is his 40th film as a director, and his first since 2021’s Cry Macho. In this efficient legal thriller written by Jonathan Abrams, a member of the jury in a murder trial realises he may be responsible for the victim’s demise. It stars Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), J.K. Simmons, Toni Collette, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland. (JioHotstar)