Bengal's rebel pop star Kabir Suman resurfaces in a new documentary

The profane with the sublime

Bare Voice starts with Suman saying, “As I approach death, there is no flashback… after a lifetime spent in blasphemy, I wish to die with an erection, but not because of any woman.” Suman’s 1997 song Jaatishwar—about the Buddhist concept of the one who recalls all past lives—follows. “I was born many times, and died in your arms,” Suman’s lyrics crisscrossing Bengali folklore and Buddhist myths. “The only thing that kept me here was the need to see you again.” A 2014 Bengali musical of the same name, composed by Suman, would later fetch him a National Film Award for Best Music Direction.