Bengal's rebel pop star Kabir Suman resurfaces in a new documentary

At 77, Kabir Suman’s firestorm years as a singer-songwriter through the 1990s are a matter of the past. The man whom iconoclastic author Nabarun Bhattacharya once called “the last street fighter of our times” raged into urban Bengali consciousness with the 1992 album Tomake Chai (I Want You). He ushered in the era of singer-songwriters in the tradition of Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger, a loose scene in Kolkata that led to the explosion of Bengali rock bands through the 2000s concurrent with the rise of private FM radio stations.
Right from the beginning of his career, Suman set about puncturing his stardom by refusing to collaborate with or support the ruling Communist party, whose members often heckled him at live concerts. Born Suman Chattopadhyay, he then offended his bhodrolok fanbase by converting to Islam in 1999 to protest the murder of Christian missionary Graham Staines by Hindu extremists in Odisha.
Suman later created music to support Maoist militant Chhatradhar Mahato, right after he became a Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur for the Trinamool Congress in 2009. During his five-year term, he publicly spoke of his dissatisfaction with his party and then chief minister Mamata Banerjee, losing another leg of support. In 2022, Suman got into trouble again when Republic TV shared a phone conversation with him where he abused the journalist, referencing his disgust for Hindu right-wing politics.
Somewhere down the line, Suman’s craftsmanship and his influence on the Indian urban singer-songwriter tradition disappeared, which is what Jaideep Varma has intended to resurrect in his 138-minute documentary Bare Voice this year. Varma’s film shows Suman living a quiet middle-class life in south Kolkata, busy crafting Bengali-language khayals—a form of Hindustani classical music that doesn’t exist in this language.
No more the rakish young man who jolted post-liberalisation Kolkata out of slumber with his lyrically robust romantic and political songs, the patriarch of Bengali pop now seems to be returning to teenage years, when his music teacher first taught him khayals.
Suman practises these Bengali khayals with his music students for whom he is a benevolent grandfather and not the next-door-dada who inspired generations of urban Bengali youth to write and sing their own songs loudly on the streets. “Without Kabir Suman, who was the first massively successful artist of his kind, we wouldn’t get the singer-songwriter tradition in India,” Varma explains. “There would be no Lucky Ali or Rabbi Shergill.” A journalist in the film observes, “Before Suman, Bengali youth in Kolkata either grooved to Amitabh Bachchan songs in Laawaris or Pink Floyd. Suman got everyone’s attention and brought the entire household together.”
Filmed mostly in English, Varma has thus far screened the film privately in Mumbai and Kolkata this year—he plans to release it theatrically in all metros. True to his form of being a controversy-courting raconteur, Suman, who used to be an English-language journalist in the US and Germany in the 1970s, drops pithy lines like, “If everyone calls me a womaniser, all the women who loved me must have been Sumanisers.”
Varma got the film’s title from Suman proclaiming his fascination for Dylan’s self-expression using just the guitar and his “bare voice”. The interviewees include composer Shantanu Moitra, popular Kolkata band Chandrabindoo, and journalists Avijit Ghosh and Soutik Biswas. Saregama let Varma use their entire Kabir Suman catalogue. Suman’s success on the Saregama label right from his debut, opened doors for urban Bengali artists like Nachiketa, Silajit and, of course, Anjan Dutt, who switched from acting in Mrinal Sen films in the 1980s to becoming an urban folk musician in the late 1990s.