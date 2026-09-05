Franz Kafka's last novel ‘The Castle’ evokes the terrifying reality of our lives now

Kafka’s novel begins with the arrival of K. in an unnamed village as a land surveyor. The owner of the Bridge Inn, where he goes to seek shelter at first, tries to rebuff him, though K. isn’t to be easily thwarted. But a worse fate awaits him at the Gentleman’s Inn, where his presence unleashes mayhem. K. ends the night in the arms of the barmaid Frieda, who leaves Klamm, an elusive official from the Castle, for him. Although Frieda had been Klamm’s mistress, it is difficult to gauge her feelings for her former lover. Except for K., nearly everyone in the novel is a skilled equivocator, or adept at spinning yarns that confuse and manipulate the reader’s understanding.