Kailash Satyarthi's ‘Karuna’: How carpets became free from child labour

In December 1989, we rescued a group of children from a carpet factory in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. A boy named Idrees, who had a head injury, stood out among the dozen children we brought back. While the other children and their parents were joyous, Idrees sat quietly, showing no emotion. His friends revealed that he rarely spoke or laughed because the factory owners would strike him with a knife whenever he said he missed his parents. I approached him and gently asked, ‘Everyone is getting ready to leave. Don’t you want to go home, too?’ He didn’t respond at first but then asked why his father hadn’t come. I later came to know that his father had passed away after Idrees was trafficked. Idrees had been taken away when he was only five years old, and had been trapped in Bhadohi for seven years.

I understood the situation and assured Idrees that I would take him to his mother. We travelled overnight to his village, driving through difficult terrains with thick forests and a turbulent river. We arrived in the morning. But Idrees didn’t recognise the village. We asked around for his mother, Taslima. Coincidentally, it was Eid and the villagers were in a festive mood.

Someone led us to Taslima’s hut. I loudly called out, ‘Look who’s here.’ However, she did not respond, or recognise Idrees. A villager told us, ‘Sir, she cannot see. Her son was kidnapped many years ago and she has lost her sight after years of crying from grief and despair.’

My voice was shaking as I said to her again, ‘Taslima aapa, your son Idrees is here!’ As soon as she heard his name, she stood up with a jolt. Even though she could not see him, she reached out to him with trembling arms. Her body seemed to remember what her eyes could not see. We all watched in awe as she hugged her son. At first, Idrees didn’t recognise her either but the moment they embraced, a surge of emotion passed between them. Years of pain and longing gave way to this moment. The entire village gathered to celebrate Idrees’ homecoming.

View full Image 'Karuna: The Power of Compassion': By Kailash Satyarthi; HarperCollins India; 248 pages, ₹ 399

Overwhelmed by what I had seen, I returned to Mirzapur around 11 p.m. As I waited for my midnight train to Delhi, I saw two men forcefully dragging out children from a train compartment. Immediately realizing that this was a trafficking attempt, I confronted the men. They taunted me and even involved a police officer, who was complicit in their actions. The officer detained me in a filthy, cold lock-up at the railway station. I was furious. I had managed to rescue a dozen children the day before, but the very next night around fifty or sixty more were being forced into slavery. For every Idrees we saved, countless other children were condemned to slavery. The cycle seemed endless.

In the morning, another officer released me and I boarded the train to Delhi with a plan. I knew I had to challenge the root cause behind this problem to truly solve it. If we were to find a sustainable solution to the issue of child exploitation, then legal action, while necessary, was inadequate in itself, as it is merely a deterrence. Since 90 per cent of India’s carpets were exported to Europe and North America, I believed these consumers held the key to change. If they made a strong demand for ethical products, they could transform the entire industry and millions of children could be saved.

Initially, even my colleagues dismissed my idea as overly idealistic. This scepticism forced me to confront a critical question: Would consumers who enjoy a quality product at a low price care if a child slave made it? But consumers are also parents and were once children themselves. Why not appeal to the compassion within them? This belief became my slogan: ‘They are your children. They are our children.’

On 10 May 1990, an organisation I reached out to, that we had worked with previously—Bread for the World—invited me for a live discussion on ARD, a leading German TV channel. During the broadcast, we explained how consumers could make a difference. It was a humanitarian message, not a political one, and it resonated strongly with the audience. After my presentation, an older woman called on the radio, her voice filled with emotion, ‘I had saved some money and bought a beautiful carpet. Now I realise child slaves probably made it. I will throw it out. But will I ever be able to find a carpet that I can be sure was not made by children?’

Her heartfelt question struck me deeply and I promised her she would soon be able to buy such a carpet. Giving the example of stickers found on bananas and apples in Germany indicating the produce was organic and pesticide-free food, I announced, ‘You will have such a system for carpets.’ This led to the creation of the first comprehensive system to monitor, regulate, inspect and certify carpets as child-labour-free. We named this Rugmark. It is now known as Good Weave. This initiative was groundbreaking, marking the first time a consumer education campaign focused on children’s rights and freedom was conducted.

Several carpet manufacturers joined this initiative. An independent group including exporters, manufacturers, NGOs and experts, monitored and certified that the carpets were not produced using child labour. Consumers trusted this system because it had no commercial motives. ... Some politicians called me a Pakistani agent, while others claimed I was working for the US’s CIA. I, however, remained steadfast. ...

Over time, we persuaded numerous other carpet manufacturers in India, Pakistan and Nepal to come together. This initiative of Transformative Compassion reduced the number of children working in South Asia’s carpet industry from around 1 million to about 150,000 over twenty years since the mid-1990s. This campaign also had a broader impact on consumer awareness. The demand for ethically produced goods expanded beyond carpets to include chocolates, toys, sports goods, clothes, shoes, cosmetics, farm products and minerals.

The export figures for carpets gradually surged all around the world, resulting in immense benefits for the industry. Carpet producers were relieved from the burden of bribing factory inspectors. The most significant impact was when adult weavers replaced the 800,000 to 900,000 child labourers. The liberated children now had the opportunity to attend school. This shift occurred at a time when concepts like corporate social responsibility, sustainability and due diligence in supply chains were unfamiliar to most of us.

Excerpted with permission from HarperCollins India.

