Business News/ Lounge / Art And Culture/  What to watch this week: Raayan, The Hypnosis and more

What to watch this week: Raayan, The Hypnosis and more

Team Lounge

Terror strikes in space with 'Alien: Romulus', a visually stunning epic from director Nag Ashwin, and other titles

A still from 'The Hypnosis'.

Alien: Romulus

The Alien fanbase isn’t toxic like many others – it helps that this was always a female-led franchise. That doesn’t mean it isn’t opinionated, as the varied reactions to Alien: Romulus have shown. Indian audiences will get a chance to make their own minds up this week. Fede Álvarez’s film, set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced and Aileen Wu. (In theatres)

A still from 'Raayan'.

Raayan

When a restaurant owner’s family in Chennai get caught in a war between two rival gangs, he’s forced to intervene. Raayan was Dhanush’s debut as director. He also wrote and starred in the film, along with S.J.Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan. (Amazon Prime)

The Hypnosis

A waspish 2023 comedy from Swedish director Ernst De Geer (Nach). In an effort to quit smoking, Vera undergoes a hypnotherapy session. An unplanned side effect is that she loses her social filter and becomes a blunt truth-teller. Vera’s brutal candour and eccentric behaviour causes all sorts of trouble at the new-age startup convention she and her husband, Andre, are attending. De Geer’s prickly satire takes aim at a society which is used to oversharing online but is unused to seeing it dished out in real life. Starring Asta Kamma August (Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom) and Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World). (MUBI)

Kalki 2898

Kalki 2898 AD is three hours of ‘worldbuilding’,the first entry in a planned cinematic universe. Bounty hunter Bhairava (Prabhas) is on the trail of Sumati (Deepika Padukone) in a futuristic wasteland. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan as the ancient protector Ashwatthama. Nag Ashwin directed this amalgam of Star Wars and Children of Men, which is among the most expensive Indian films ever. (Amazon Prime)

