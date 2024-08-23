What to watch this week: Raayan, The Hypnosis and more

Alien: Romulus The Alien fanbase isn’t toxic like many others – it helps that this was always a female-led franchise. That doesn’t mean it isn’t opinionated, as the varied reactions to Alien: Romulus have shown. Indian audiences will get a chance to make their own minds up this week. Fede Álvarez’s film, set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced and Aileen Wu. (In theatres) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'Raayan'.

Raayan When a restaurant owner's family in Chennai get caught in a war between two rival gangs, he's forced to intervene. Raayan was Dhanush's debut as director. He also wrote and starred in the film, along with S.J.Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan. (Amazon Prime)

Also read: 'Shekhar Home' review: A deft Conan Doyle adaptation The Hypnosis A waspish 2023 comedy from Swedish director Ernst De Geer (Nach). In an effort to quit smoking, Vera undergoes a hypnotherapy session. An unplanned side effect is that she loses her social filter and becomes a blunt truth-teller. Vera's brutal candour and eccentric behaviour causes all sorts of trouble at the new-age startup convention she and her husband, Andre, are attending. De Geer's prickly satire takes aim at a society which is used to oversharing online but is unused to seeing it dished out in real life. Starring Asta Kamma August (Lars Von Trier's The Kingdom) and Herbert Nordrum (The Worst Person in the World). (MUBI)