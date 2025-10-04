‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ review: A formidable origin story

Within weeks of its release in 2022, Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara (Mystical Forest) became a pan-India hit. The narrative, rooted in local tradition, explored dynastic clashes and faith colliding with human greed. The film connected so strongly with audiences, that it spawned prequels (chapter 2 is set to follow). Where the earlier film was an unassuming, near-folk tale that blossomed into something both mythic and weighty, this prequel is undoubtedly far more confident, backed by a much larger budget that permits the creator’s sprawling vision to come alive on screen but propelled by the same passion. This is a super-sized film—thrilling in parts, sometimes overexerted.

The expansive and indulgent 168-minute long Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is set in the Kadamba period of Karnataka. It weaves together legend, politics and myth. The scale is immediately larger—forests feel endless, temples tower over kingdoms, the chariots are larger, the songs and dances more grandiose and greed continues to collide with faith and folklore.

Shetty returns as writer, director and lead actor, playing Berme, a boy found in the forest and adopted by a woman from Kantara. At its core, the film tells the story of Berme, whose purpose gradually comes to light. But it is also a story of a tussle for supremacy that cannot be detached from the favour of deities. The peaceful and isolated hamlet of Kantara is feared and equally coveted by the rulers of Bangra. The Bangra royals are pitted against the people of Kantara, led by Berme, who fights for fairness, equality and faith. The forest dwellers rely on their native instincts and Daivas (deities) to counter the power, cruelty and black magic unleashed by Prince Kulashekara and King Rajashekara.

Central to this mythology is Bhoota Kola (spirit worship), the ritual dance that channels spirits like Panjurli, Guliga and Varaha (protectors of land and people). The mythic references are rich, drawn from Tulunadu folklore, but their narrative integration is not always seamless.

Arvind S. Kashyap’s cinematography gives the forests, the fight scenes, the palaces and the ritual dances a palpable sense of life and frenzy. The score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath underlines the grandeur and tension, from thundering percussion during rituals to swelling strings in moments of awe. It is powerful, though occasionally overwhelming, and not as haunting as in the 2022 film. Production design, art direction, costumes, sound design and special effects buoy up the story.

Performances complement this spectacle. Shetty himself commands the screen with intensity, shifting easily between physical ferocity and spiritual fervour. Berme ties the sprawling narrative together and Shetty’s roar is still haunting, as his performance soars along with his craft.

As Princess Kanakavathi, Rukmini Vasanth glides through her role as a quiet but empowered royal, playing a character who believes that less is more. Supporting turns from Gulshan Devaiah as her brother Prince Kulashekara, intoxicated on drink and clout, and Jayaram as their father King Rajashekara lend texture to the feudal and dynastic struggles at the heart of the story.

What sets Chapter 1 apart is the scale of its set pieces. Massive battle sequences, ritual processions and elaborate depictions of divine possession are staged with detail, rich in colours and atmosphere. The choreography of both violence and dance is heightened and often mesmerising.

The first half spends stretches in world-building, layering history, ritual and politics. It’s a breathless visual spectacle, loaded with concepts and commentary. The last 45 minutes, while packed with spectacle, are where the film unravels most. A temple dance number, striking in design, punctures the flow. The climactic battle is well staged but is a test of the viewer’s endurance. Even more puzzling are the sudden appearances of mythological creatures that don’t always feel integral to the narrative.