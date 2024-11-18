Lounge Loves: Korean coffee, ’Martha’

Also featured this week, active getaways for women and reels about raising teens

Team Lounge
Published18 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Ask for Korean Coffee

If you watch K-dramas then you know South Koreans love their koepi, or coffee—characters can often be seen sipping on iced Americano. In some old dramas, Kopiko used to be a popular product placement, with people popping the coffee candy as an instant pick-me-up, but Kopiko is actually from Indonesia. An acquaintance visiting Seoul brought back a couple of boxes of Kanu (dark roast), a premium instant coffee brand. While I am not a coffee drinker, even I could tell that this was just leagues ahead compared to our instant coffees. The 16g box has 10 sachets—I used half a sachet; it was smooth, flavourful with a strong kick. The tagline on the green box with KANU in silver lettering says, “The smallest cafe in the world”. It definitely feels like that. Forget cosmetics and snail mucin, ask people visiting the country to bring back coffee. —Nipa Charagi

Adulting done right

I never thought I’d have anything in common with a middle-aged white man in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but Fer The Awesome has my heart when it comes to content about realistic parenting. Fer’s reels about raising teens are consistently funny, irreverent and highly, highly relatable—whether it’s the one about dealing with kids faking illness to stay out of school or feeling guilty about being online for far too long. Also super refreshing is the fact that Fer is a stay-at-home dad, and for once it’s not a woman moaning about all the domestic challenges that keep us up at night. In fact, my favourite life philosophy, which I feel like I’m living every moment, comes from one of Fer’s videos: “It’s time to cosplay as a person who has their s**t together”. For real! —Shrabonti Bagchi

Retreat, with activity

2024 could go down as the year I tried a whole lot of new activities, thanks to the Bengaluru-based Fit Oyster. I’ve learnt boxing, tried barre classes, signed up for a kalarippayattu weekend in Kerala, and learnt to ride a Royal Enfield (though I couldn’t leave first gear). Kripa Poonacha, a former corporate nine-to-fiver (@thefitoyster), curates these experiences for no more than a dozen women at a time. She also leads trips across the country to have women try scuba diving, martial arts, surfing and other activities—all active getaways. Your compatriots for the day change each time but it’s always fun, and pushing a boundary does leave you a little more aware of yourself. —Shalini Umachandran

Martha's story 

I discovered Martha Stewart through her unlikely collaboration with Snoop Dogg, and since then, I’ve been a fan. Her recipes, from the perfect pound cake to homely chocolate chip cookies have become staples in my kitchen. The Netflix documentary Martha sheds light on her remarkable journey to becoming America’s first female billionaire (Kylie who?). I was surprised by lesser-known facts about her early life, like modelling and working as a stockbroker. The filmmakers present a nuanced portrait, showcasing both accomplishments and vulnerabilities, rather than sanitising her image. While jokes have been made at her expense after serving time, the documentary reveals a remarkable fact: Martha helped fellow inmates refine their business ideas while she was incarcerated. That was my favourite part. —Ghazal Chengappa

