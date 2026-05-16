Karan Mahajan's new novel explores the dark dynamics of the great Indian family

Speaking about his previous novel, The Association of Small Bombs, Mahajan had said in an interview to me in 2016, “A lot of the novel is about male entitlement and privilege—men reacting badly because they feel they’re entitled to a voice but aren’t being heard.” The same logic can apply to main male characters Laxman and his nephew Brij in The Complex. Their bad behaviour takes the form of both sexual assault and physical abuse, often targeted at women in the family, who they see as frontiers to be conquered. Their attitude towards women is moulded by their initial encounters with servant girls in the village, who could not say no. Brij treats his wife Karishma with contempt and bruises. Laxman tolerates his wife Archana as he embarks on an affair with another woman in the family, which lasts seven years.