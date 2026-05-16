Karan Mahajan's new novel explores the dark dynamics of the great Indian family

This is the story of an unwieldy Delhi khaandan living in a complex, where S.P. Chopra (one of the framers of India’s Constitution and a former RBI governor) looms over his nine children squabbling for existence. The six sons and their heirs live in the constant shadow of the patriarch as they never achieve his political clout nor his financial success. Many chapters in the last section of the book end with a cliffhanger. And like a good saas-bahu serial, one can hear the cymbals crash, and the drums boom as the reader rushes through the pages.