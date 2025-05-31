‘Karate Kid: Legends’ review: A respectful retread

The sixth film in the martial arts franchise that debuted in 1984, Karate Kid: Legends flings open the dojo doors to deliver chops, blocks, and kicks in a nostalgic throwback for fans of the Karate Kid movies. This latest entry, a legacy sequel, deftly combines former franchise stars, elements from the last five films, and updated threads from the Cobra Kai television series, while introducing a new Chinese lead in a familiar underdog-turned-hero arc.

But the tropes remain the same. The underdog journey of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in 1984’s The Karate Kid—waxing on and off under Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita)—is mirrored in a contemporary New York setting, where Chinese student Li Fong must navigate a new world. The franchise has always been about mentorship, honour, and a game-changing final kick—even in the 2010 reboot with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, which leaned more into kung fu. Cobra Kai flipped the script, featuring Macchio as LaRusso and giving Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) a redemptive arc.

In the 2025 film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, writer Rob Lieber echoes the beats of the 1984 original. The film smartly opens with a scene between Miyagi-san and Daniel that underlines the connection between kung fu and karate—"two branches, one tree"—signifying that while kung fu and karate are different styles, they share philosophical and cultural roots.

The new protagonist has old challenges. When Li Fong (an earnest Ben Wang) moves to New York City with his single, working mother, he leaves his kung fu shifu, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), behind in Beijing. Li struggles with the guilt and trauma of his brother’s death and the promise he made to his mother to give up fighting. In New York, he befriends pizza parlour owner Victor (Joshua Jackson) and Victor’s daughter Mia (Sadie Stanley), only to be pulled into a rivalry with Mia’s ex, Connor Day (Aramis Knight), a champion fighter from a local dojo.

The plot is predictable as is the outcome, with one big difference. Taking Li from troubled outsider to local hero requires mentorship not just from Shifu Han, but also from Master Daniel LaRusso—thus tying in the 1986, 1989, and 2010 films, as well as the Cobra Kai series, which picked up 34 years after LaRusso defeated Lawrence. (Look out for Zabka’s cameo.)

Karate Kid: Legends unites all corners of the Karate Kid universe with surprising grace and grit. Jackie Chan is in fine form as Mr. Han, his cheeky wit intact. Ralph Macchio is still appealing as Master Daniel, bringing Miyagi-Do wisdom back into the mix. The real joy lies in watching these two mentors bridge their philosophies—kung fu meets karate—blending into a reboot that respects the past. Even if “jacket on, jacket off” doesn’t quite hit like “wax on, wax off.”

The action highlight is a rooftop tournament with fast cuts and sharp choreography. Though it holds back on the emotional punches and occasionally plays it safe with crowd-pleasers, Legends remains a respectful, heartfelt, and surprisingly fresh fusion of everything that’s made the franchise endure.