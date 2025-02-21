Jubilee: Kareena Kapoor Khan on 25 years in film

The first time she faced the camera, for J.P. Dutta’s Refugee (2000), it wasn’t polished perfection that emerged with the first take, but raw spontaneity. “It was 4 in the morning," she recalls, “and J.P. sir was like, ‘Okay, ready, action.’ And it was the shot where I had to lift up that burkha of mine and look at Abhishek (Bachchan). And the hair strand had to fall, and I had to splash water on my face." There was no room for hesitation; there weren’t many do-overs in those analogue days. “I just did that once, and he had picked up the camera and was gone, moving on to the next shot. And I was like, what? I didn’t know what to say or do, and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine’."