What to watch this week: 'The Buckingham Murders','Tumbbad' and more

The Buckingham Murders
Kareena Kapoor Khan headlines this detective film set in the UK, which is in theatres in both the original English-Hindi and in a Hindi dub. She plays a British-Indian cop who must investigate a missing child case in another town. Directed by Hansal Mehta, with a screenplay by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. (In theatres)
Tumbbad
This 2018 feature by Rahi Anil Barve, one of the best modern Hindi horror films, is getting a rerelease in theatres. Set in a village in the 1920s, the film revolves around an ancient curse. Starring Sohum Shah (Talvar), with stunning cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. (In theatres)
Sector 36
A serial killer whose victims are children is on the loose in Delhi, with a corrupt cop on his trail. Loosely inspired by the Nithari killings of 2006, this streaming-only release stars Deepak Dobriyal as the inspector and Vikrant Massey as the killer. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. (Netflix)
Officer Black Belt
A probation officer (Kim Seong-gyoon) teams up with a martial artist with a penchant for helping people in trouble (Kim Woo-bin). This South Korean series is an action comedy. Written and directed by Jason Kim, who helmed the excellent 2023 boxing series Bloodhounds, also on Netflix. (Netflix)
