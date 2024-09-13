What to watch this week: 'The Buckingham Murders','Tumbbad' and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the UK, a new age hindi horror film being rereleased in theatres and other titles to watch this week

The Buckingham Murders Kareena Kapoor Khan headlines this detective film set in the UK, which is in theatres in both the original English-Hindi and in a Hindi dub. She plays a British-Indian cop who must investigate a missing child case in another town. Directed by Hansal Mehta, with a screenplay by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. (In theatres)

Tumbbad This 2018 feature by Rahi Anil Barve, one of the best modern Hindi horror films, is getting a rerelease in theatres. Set in a village in the 1920s, the film revolves around an ancient curse. Starring Sohum Shah (Talvar), with stunning cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. (In theatres)

Sector 36 A serial killer whose victims are children is on the loose in Delhi, with a corrupt cop on his trail. Loosely inspired by the Nithari killings of 2006, this streaming-only release stars Deepak Dobriyal as the inspector and Vikrant Massey as the killer. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. (Netflix)