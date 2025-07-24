How a surgeon saved lives during the Kargil War
A doctor recounts his initiation into his surgical tenure at Kargil, where he treated wounded soldiers of the Indian Army
We did not have a wide choice of channels to watch on television—it was only Doordarshan and Zee News. That is what we were watching after lunch the next day when Major Ramprasad suddenly said, ‘It has been almost two days since you have arrived, and you have not received a proper reception here.’ I was wondering what he was talking about when there was a terrible booming noise outside and the building shook.