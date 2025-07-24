How a surgeon saved lives during the Kargil War

We did not have a wide choice of channels to watch on television—it was only Doordarshan and Zee News. That is what we were watching after lunch the next day when Major Ramprasad suddenly said, ‘It has been almost two days since you have arrived, and you have not received a proper reception here.’ I was wondering what he was talking about when there was a terrible booming noise outside and the building shook.

We rushed outside and I understood what Major Ramprasad meant by ‘proper reception’. Smoke was billowing from behind some trees on the other side of the river. It was a Pakistani artillery shell, landing barely a kilometre from us. I was reminded of the saying that as soon as someone joins the army, a bullet or artillery shell is made with his name on it.

The telephone rang two minutes later.

‘Sir, the convoy halting area has been hit,’ said the person calling. ‘I will call again shortly.’

Five minutes later, the phone rang again.

‘Sir, casualties are on their way to the field ambulance.’

‘How many?’ asked Major Ramprasad.

‘Eleven, sir.’

The anaesthetist and I set off for the hospital. My surgical tenure at Kargil was about to start. The casualties arrived and were assessed and stabilised. Everything happened exactly as I had observed yesterday. No one changed the drill and no questions were asked. Everyone worked with silent efficiency. I proceeded to the operation theatre.

The first case was a twenty-one-year-old sepoy. A small splinter had penetrated his left armpit. He was conscious and there was just a trickle of blood in his armpit. Something told me that there was more to it than met the eye. Indeed, as soon as we started to clean the wound, there was a sudden gush of blood from it. The splinter had probably severed the axillary artery or one of its branches. Within half a minute, the patient’s blood pressure collapsed.

Major Ramprasad yelled at me to do something. I began with some local anaesthesia and made an incision. In the meantime, Major Ramprasad started general anaesthesia and set up the intravenous fluids. There was blood everywhere, and my mind was galloping. The axillary artery and its branches, the vein, the brachial plexus and all its branches and nodes—the anatomy I had studied—all flashed in front of my eyes. I remembered that the axillary artery is the main artery supplying the arm, while the brachial plexus is the network of nerves supplying the upper part of the limb. One wrong move could spell disaster, and a delay could mean death.

I started with the time-tested techniques of surgery. After compressing the area with warm saline-soaked swabs, I kept the suction ready and had my assistant hand over the artery forceps. I reminded myself to adjust the light and not to panic. After a minute of compression, I ventured into the axilla while slowly removing the swab. The blood was now flowing at a slower pace, and the anatomy was clearer. I could identify the bleeders—it was an anterior branch of the axillary artery and a vein. I used the artery forceps to apply firm ligatures and brought the situation under control.

View Full Image 'The Kargil War Surgeon’s Testimony' by Arup Ratan Basu, Bloomsbury India, 204 pages, ₹ 399

Phew, what a start, I thought as I heaved a sigh of relief. The entire operation took only fifteen minutes, but it seemed like a very long time. As we were rechecking the operated area, a soft voice spoke from over my shoulder.

‘May I see it please, if you don’t mind?’

I turned to find an elderly gentleman of medium build. He seemed to be a native of the area. Major Ramprasad quickly said, ‘This is Dr Kachu Hussain, a very experienced local surgeon. I called him. Thankfully, he was around and has come to help out.’

I stepped aside and let Dr Kachu examine my work.

‘Yes, it looks fine,’ he said after a moment. ‘I think it can be closed.’

We took a breather and had some tea while the operation theatre was cleaned and the next patient was wheeled in. I took the opportunity to get acquainted with Dr Kachu. He was a general surgeon who had been practising at the district hospital for the past twenty years. He seemed to be a quiet man with the typical facial features of a Ladakh native. Though he was supposed to have a good hand at surgery, I wondered why he would want to spend his career at this remote place and had my doubts.

After ten minutes, we started on the next case. This one was a lance naik who had three artillery shell splinter injuries on both legs. The left tibia—the shin bone—was fractured too, but I was not trained to set the fracture nor did I have the means to do it. There was nothing heroic to be done in this case. I just had to clean the area to prevent infection from spreading and remove the dead tissue and other debris. Then I identified and marked the tendons and nerves and attempted a partial closure of the skin. The final surgery to fix his leg would be done at an orthopaedic centre in the hospital to which he would be transported.

Suddenly, there was a terrible booming noise right in the room, and for a moment I was sure that the inevitable had happened—the hospital had been hit by an enemy artillery shell. This was the end and we would all die … but nothing happened. No sign of any fire nor any alarms or shouts. Major Ramprasad gave me a sheepish smile and said, ‘Actually, this anaesthesia machine is quite old. It was the pipes bursting. I knew this would happen, and that’s why I had asked Delhi for a new machine a while ago. But there has been no response to my request.’

I looked towards where he was pointing. It was a vintage Boyle’s machine, probably from the 1960s. The number of cases here were so few that it had never been upgraded. But now, with so many cases within a week, it couldn’t cope. The bureaucratic tangles at Delhi meant that the pleas from here were just not heard.

