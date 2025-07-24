How a surgeon saved lives during the Kargil War

After ten minutes, we started on the next case. This one was a lance naik who had three artillery shell splinter injuries on both legs. The left tibia—the shin bone—was fractured too, but I was not trained to set the fracture nor did I have the means to do it. There was nothing heroic to be done in this case. I just had to clean the area to prevent infection from spreading and remove the dead tissue and other debris. Then I identified and marked the tendons and nerves and attempted a partial closure of the skin. The final surgery to fix his leg would be done at an orthopaedic centre in the hospital to which he would be transported.