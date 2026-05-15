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What to watch this week: ‘Kartavya’, ‘La Grazia’ and more

Saif Ali Khan plays a small-town cop, an Italian drama film on moral and political dilemmas and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published15 May 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan in ‘Kartavya’.
Saif Ali Khan in ‘Kartavya’.
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Kartavya

A gritty crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan as a small-town cop trying to protect a young boy accused of murder as well as his brother who’s in trouble with the local panchayat. Directed by Pulkit. (In theatres)

James Cameron and Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish—Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)

This new concert film features performances from singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s performances from her seventh headlining concert tour last year in Manchester. It’s directed by none other than James Cameron, putting his mastery of 3D to use in between Avatar 3 and 4. Eilish co-directs, co-produces and stars, allowing fans glimpses of her backstage routines, off-work persona and her stadium-packing performances. It is Eilish’s third concert film after Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (2021) and Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (2023). (In theatres)

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A still from 'The President’s Cake'.

The President’s Cake

This 2025 film, set in Iraq in the 1990s, is about nine-year-old student Lamia, who’s chosen by her school to bake a cake for Saddam Hussein’s birthday. Directed by Hasan Hadi. (Netflix)

A still from 'La Grazia'.

La Grazia

Italy’s staunchly Catholic President Mariano De Santis wrestles with moral and political dilemmas in this 2025 film by Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Toni Servillo. (MUBI)

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