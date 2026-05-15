What to watch this week: ‘Kartavya’, ‘La Grazia’ and more

A gritty crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan as a small-town cop trying to protect a young boy accused of murder as well as his brother who’s in trouble with the local panchayat. Directed by Pulkit. (In theatres)

Billie Eilish—Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)

This new concert film features performances from singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s performances from her seventh headlining concert tour last year in Manchester. It’s directed by none other than James Cameron, putting his mastery of 3D to use in between Avatar 3 and 4. Eilish co-directs, co-produces and stars, allowing fans glimpses of her backstage routines, off-work persona and her stadium-packing performances. It is Eilish’s third concert film after Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (2021) and Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (2023). (In theatres)