‘Kartavya’ review: Saif Ali Khan digs deep but film has a familiar bleakness

So Pawan is a less effective cop than he probably thinks he is, though it isn’t from lacking of trying. He harangues his boss, Keshav (Manish Chaudhari), into giving him a week to solve the murder. He suspects cult leader Anand Shri (journalist Saurabh Dwivedi)—about whom there are whispers of child trafficking and abuse —is behind it all, but the shooting has been pinned on a boy, Harpal (Yudhvir Ahlawat), who’s on the lam. It’s a bit of stunt casting to have Dwivedi as a smarmy journalist-murdering villain. He’s only in a few scenes, which is the right call—yet it’s strange that the film’s main antagonist is such a sketchy presence. Harpal, on the other hand, is beautifully realised, and played heartbreakingly by Ahlawat. See the way his eyes keep flitting this way and that in his first scene, an animal about to bolt.