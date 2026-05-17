‘Karuppu’ review: Suriya-starrer is a mangled mess

Maybe we can buy Balaji’s preposterous setting, but the execution is painfully mediocre. He can't think beyond the level of YouTube skits; the courts look like sets of amateur theatre productions with loud actors. The climax is during an ‘inauguration’ of a newly built court, and it looks more like a film launch event. If this was a straight spoof, it would've been more fitting, but this is a film that also wants us to feel for Binu and her father, and hundreds of others waiting for justice. Its promise of a God in the court of law is short lived; Suriya as lawyer Saravanan uses his superpowers to show off and is soon told that he cannot invoke his heavenly skills to mete out justice. Balaji never follows through on this, falling back on tired tropes: an emotional scene followed by Suriya dispatching a few men or referencing his own films.