‘Karvat’: Bhasha Chakrabarti uses quilt as a landscape for stories of the body

This is not the only time that Chakrabarti has referred to Ismat Chughtai’s story in her work. The first ever work that she showed with Experimenter at the 2020 India Art Fair was called A Study of Limbs and Lihaaf (2020). That formed an early study for some of the paintings in this show. The connection between Lihaaf and Chakrabarti goes back to the latter’s teenage years. She was 16 when she first read the story. “I was grappling with sexuality and the narrative of queerness. Lihaaf really resonated with me. I liked the way the story is ambiguous and ambivalent about sexuality, and does not make a moral judgement either way," she adds. The dualities of meaning in the story are reflected in Karvat, which looks at the material and metaphorical notion of turning from one side to another. “Ideas being uncomfortable, tossing and turning, are something that I am really interested in," she explains.