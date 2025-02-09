‘Kavan’: A modern Ambedkarite opera
SummaryMusic and street theatre group Yalgaar Sanskrutik Manch teams up with Nalanda Arts Studio in ‘Kavan’ to initiate a dialogue with both the oppressor and the oppressed
One can see many decision makers in the rehearsal room, where Kavan is being practiced. Playwright-director Abhishek Majumdar, who is closely observing these interactions, calls himself no more than a conduit for the group’s explorations. “My job is to stitch it all together," he says. “The text was written by Sudesh Jadhav, the songs have been composed by Pallavi MD and Yalgaar together. My role has been to arrange the text, fill in the gaps and write parts of the libretto."
A collaboration between Mumbai-based Yalgaar Sanskrutik Manch and the Nalanda Arts Studio from Bengaluru, Kavan translates to poetry. It draws from Lok Shahiri, a form of protest poetry that the music and street theatre group, Yalgaar, practices through its jalsa. This forms the backbone of Majumdar’s second operatic outing after Desdemona Roopakam, which explored feminist thought in the backdrop of Shakespeare’s Othello.
The set is perhaps as crowded as the rehearsal room with an array of instruments, props, and a mounted screen, all laid out for public view. Most of the text is sung with minimal dialogue, and the narration is delivered with the background music. The music moves from shahiri to folk, classical to rock. The soundscape includes both live and recorded music.
