‘Kavan’: A modern Ambedkarite opera

At the heart of it, Kavan is the story of young Bejul, whose shahir father has been killed during police action. Bejul does not want to be a shahir and wants to take up a different path in his life, and his mother wishes for the same. He is drawn to Manuvad, his lifeline is a beloved cow and only objective in life is to rise up from poverty. “I found this thread interesting. Most of the time people take up the politics of the house, but that is not always the case," explains Majumdar. “Bejul’s mother is religious and she wants him to follow the same path. And thus, he believes his predicament is a result of his actions. Bejul’s journey ends with the realisation that his experiences are an outcome of a systemic failure." he adds.