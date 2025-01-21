How the wheels of oppression keep turning
SummaryKavery Nambisan’s new novel, telling a story of religion, caste and gender, shows her at the top of her game
Over the last three decades, Kavery Nambisan has quietly built an impressive body of work in contemporary Indian English writing. Her seven previous novels (which include The Scent of Pepper and The Hills of Angheri) contain realistic, thoughtful, multi-dimensional portraits of life in villages and towns. Her last, A Town Like Ours (2014), set in the fictional village of Pingakshipura, was about a place recognised for its “eight varieties of paddy, four of mangoes and ten types of banana" that becomes a “high-decibel, boom-boom town".