How the wheels of oppression keep turning

A salient aspect of the village’s arrival at modernity is, of course, the residents’ induction into the ways of capital. Crucially, the intertwined magic of interest and compounding is introduced by Devaraya’s bank. The scene where Keshava, the pujari, finally approaches Devaraya, looking to deposit a portion of his wealth at the money house, is a masterclass in understated humour. The priest has a superiority complex as a Brahmin, he is “above" the grubby business of money-making and fiscal prudence, associated with dusty old financial ledgers. Now he must surrender to Devaraya, who, on his part, must try not to rub it in, lest he loses his hesitant customer.