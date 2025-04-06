A morality tale for the age of AI
SummaryTwenty years on, Kazuo Ishiguro’s masterpiece feels even more urgent and moving in the world we live in
I read Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go for the first time when it came out in 2005. At the time, I was a student at university in England and counting my pennies carefully. A brand-new hardback edition, priced at around £20, was an indulgence I could ill-afford. So, I went to my favourite local bookstore and read it over two long sittings under the watchful but kind eyes of one of the booksellers I had befriended. By the time I was got to the end, I had a lump in my throat and my eyes had turned teary, several times.