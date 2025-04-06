A morality tale for the age of AI

In interviews, Ishiguro has mentioned the cloning of Dolly the Sheep in 1996 as one of the early triggers behind the book. Without giving away much, the ethos that lies at the heart of Never Let Me Go is based on a familiar question: What does it mean to be human? Phrased this way, it may sound like a tired cliche, but it’s hard to look away from it, especially in the world we live in, where artificial intelligence is being trained, every day, to become more sentient and human-like. Increasingly, humans are not merely looking to robots for advice on the best route to take to work or the secret behind a successful job interview. AI is now expected to get involved in matters of heart and health, to fulfil a range of emotional needs that fragile and changeable humans cannot.