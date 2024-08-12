Lounge Loves: Hand-winding watches, cheesy chocolate and more

Also featured this week, k-drama fashion, herb growboxes for the lazy farmer and more

Team Lounge
Published12 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
K-Drama 'Eve', Luch vintage hand-winding timepiece, Superfarm Club's plant subscription and brunost cheese milk chocolate bar
If eyes could speak

Recently, I started watching Eve, a 2022 K-drama about a woman out to seek revenge for her father’s death. Two things stand out: the costumes and the eye make-up, which change according to the situation and the lead character Lee Ra-el’s (played by Seo Yea-ji) mood. From a striking Elie Saab green dress, pink Lady Dior bag and even a Dior bucket hat to a Miu Miu jacket, voluminous chiffon skirts and fascinators, the clothes and accessories scream luxury. This being a K-drama, there are plenty of long coats too, including a Burberry one. Then there’s is Lee Ra-el’s eye make-up, which gets bolder when she’s seducing chaebol leader Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun): silver winged tips, neon-green eyeshadow—and blonde eyebrows. The eyes are in a supporting role all by themselves. Now only if the series was not so melodramatic. —Nipa Charagi

Mechanical magic

There’s something about hand-winding watches that is unbeatable even today. A few clockwise and anti-clockwise winds, and you’re good to go for 12-16 hours. I recently found a vintage hand-winding timepiece from the Belarusian brand Luch through a seller on Instagram. The colour combination—sleek hour and minute hands with hour markers in black on a white dial—gives the watch a minimal look. While I thought the dial would be too small for my wrist, it makes for an excellent dress watch. The 35-mm dial looks elegant and attractive despite the obvious omission of a second’s hand, which is a design hallmark from the watchmaker, also known for its one-hand watches that are still available online. —Nitin Sreedhar

Cheesy Chocolate 

After years of favouring RitterSport, Lindt and Godiva, I found India’s artisanal chocolate scene a refreshing change. Paul x Mike’s milk chocolate bar, made with homegrown cocoa beans from Kochi and featuring Eleftheria’s Indian brunost cheese, caught my attention. Taking a slightly reluctant first bite, I was surprised by the unexpectedly delicious combination of smooth chocolate and umami salted caramel cheese. It’s a nice break from the usual hazelnut and praline flavours. With its strong flavour profile, balancing sweet and salty notes, this bar is perfect for adventurous dessert enthusiasts who would appreciate the unique pairing and crumbly texture. —Ghazal Chengappa

For the lazy farmer  

Who doesn’t want a farm at their doorstep from where they can pick fresh greens while cooking? Alas, unlike American “tradwives”, not everyone can tend to a herb garden in a flowered apron, which is why finding Superfarm.club has been a delight. The Bengaluru-based organic farming company sends out live plants, from lettuce, spinach and bok choy to a variety of herbs like mint, coriander and parsley in grow-boxes. The plants don’t need to be tended to unless you haven’t used them up within five days. The next time you order, you can return the boxes and get fresh ones. Surprisingly, it’s not super expensive, especially if you join the club (currently, with a free membership)—a box with a growing mint plant costs 25 with the membership and 60 without. Now to buy a flowered apron. —Shrabonti Bagchi

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
