Lounge Loves: Hand-winding watches, cheesy chocolate and more

If eyes could speak Recently, I started watching Eve, a 2022 K-drama about a woman out to seek revenge for her father's death. Two things stand out: the costumes and the eye make-up, which change according to the situation and the lead character Lee Ra-el's (played by Seo Yea-ji) mood. From a striking Elie Saab green dress, pink Lady Dior bag and even a Dior bucket hat to a Miu Miu jacket, voluminous chiffon skirts and fascinators, the clothes and accessories scream luxury. This being a K-drama, there are plenty of long coats too, including a Burberry one. Then there's is Lee Ra-el's eye make-up, which gets bolder when she's seducing chaebol leader Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun): silver winged tips, neon-green eyeshadow—and blonde eyebrows. The eyes are in a supporting role all by themselves. Now only if the series was not so melodramatic. —Nipa Charagi

Mechanical magic There’s something about hand-winding watches that is unbeatable even today. A few clockwise and anti-clockwise winds, and you’re good to go for 12-16 hours. I recently found a vintage hand-winding timepiece from the Belarusian brand Luch through a seller on Instagram. The colour combination—sleek hour and minute hands with hour markers in black on a white dial—gives the watch a minimal look. While I thought the dial would be too small for my wrist, it makes for an excellent dress watch. The 35-mm dial looks elegant and attractive despite the obvious omission of a second’s hand, which is a design hallmark from the watchmaker, also known for its one-hand watches that are still available online. —Nitin Sreedhar

Cheesy Chocolate After years of favouring RitterSport, Lindt and Godiva, I found India's artisanal chocolate scene a refreshing change. Paul x Mike's milk chocolate bar, made with homegrown cocoa beans from Kochi and featuring Eleftheria's Indian brunost cheese, caught my attention. Taking a slightly reluctant first bite, I was surprised by the unexpectedly delicious combination of smooth chocolate and umami salted caramel cheese. It's a nice break from the usual hazelnut and praline flavours. With its strong flavour profile, balancing sweet and salty notes, this bar is perfect for adventurous dessert enthusiasts who would appreciate the unique pairing and crumbly texture. —Ghazal Chengappa