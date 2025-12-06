Keanu Reeves' incompetent angel elevates ‘Good Fortune’
Aziz Ansari’s buddy comedy dares to believe in the redemptive power of kindness in an economy designed to chew people up
There’s something gloriously old fashioned about Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari’s wholesome buddy comedy that dares to believe in the redemptive power of kindness in an economy designed to chew people up and spit them out. The film is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Like Trading Places, that John Landis treat where Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd taught us that nature trumps nurture and that the real villains are always the men in corner offices, Ansari’s film understands that the best comedies hide their moral centre beneath layers of perfectly timed gags and absurdist situations.