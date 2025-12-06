Keanu Reeves' incompetent angel elevates ‘Good Fortune’

This performance harkens directly back to Reeves’s breakthrough role, that of Ted “Theodore" Logan, that beautiful himbo who travelled through time with his best friend, collected historical figures like trading cards, and genuinely believed that rock music could save the world. The 1989 classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey are both streaming on Amazon. Those films were the most humanist films but disguised as stoner comedies. Ted Logan believed in excellence, in being kind to each other, in a future where everyone was decent because being decent was obviously the right thing to do. It was absurdist philosophy delivered with a valley-boy accent and air guitar solos. Optimism, the Wyld Stallyns reminded us, wasn’t naive but revolutionary.