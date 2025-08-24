‘Keeru’ review: Exploring identity and resilience in Fauzia Rafique’s novel
Fauzia Rafique’s Punjabi book ‘Keeru’ subverts the conventions of doomed love in queer narratives of yore
Fauzia Rafique’s slim novel Keeru, elegantly translated from the Punjabi by Haider Shahbaz, contains multitudes in less than 200 pages. As a work of fiction, it trains its gaze on the lives of the titular character, Muhammad Hussain Khan Keeru, and a few of his closest associates. But Keeru is also the story of millions of others in the subcontinent—dead or alive, known or unknown to the world.