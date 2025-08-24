‘Keeru’ review: Exploring identity and resilience in Fauzia Rafique’s novel

“I wanted to give my son a name that was all his own," as Haleema tells the reader. “Every name I knew was related to a religion, a belief." Having survived the horrors of Partition and the Shia-Sunni riots, followed by a spate of atrocities against religious minorities, she could scarcely be blamed for wanting to free her son of all divine baggage. But, more importantly, for Haleema, insects are not to be scoffed at. She finds them remarkably resilient, ancient creatures, which are able to overcome almost any adversity and find their way around the world.