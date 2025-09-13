This Indian-origin arts professional is set to put Bali on the global art map
Kelsang Dolma, who has worked with institutions across India, is launching Bali’s first contemporary art fair in Nuanu
Kelsang Dolma understands Indonesian artists in a way few outsiders do. For the last three years, ever since she adopted Bali as her home, she has immersed herself in its art and cultural landscape, cultivating a sharp insider-outsider perspective. Honing a strong professional experience in India’s art world, she is at the precipice of launching Bali’s first contemporary art fair, Art & Bali, which is opening its doors to visitors at Bali’s mini-city, Nuanu on 12 September.
Since its opening in 2025, Nuanu Creative City has steadily cultivated a reputation as a lifestyle and wellness destination. Spread across a sprawling 44 hectares of an eco-conscious property, it’s now expanding into the realm of arts as well. Nuanu’s immersive, nature-driven environment, says Dolma, creates a “natural home" for the kind of slow, thoughtful art experience she plans to offer. In 2024, Bali attracted over 6 million international tourists but with Art & Bali, Dolma hopes for it to transform into a meeting ground for connoisseurs, collectors, critics, curators, and the culturally curious.
As the fair’s founding director, Dolma is intentional in her efforts. “Indonesian art is underrepresented internationally," she notes. “Art & Bali’s primary focus is to bring Indonesian artists under one inclusive roof and exhibit their work on a global platform. We want to create a space that not only celebrates local artists, but welcomes seasoned collectors and curators from around the world to appreciate and pay attention."