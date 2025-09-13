This Indian-origin arts professional is set to put Bali on the global art map

A definite attraction is the larger-than-life Trokomod installation – an otherworldly hybrid of a Komodo dragon and the classic Trojan Horse. It might just be the strangest object at the fair too. Created by respected Indonesian artist, Heri Dono, it was first unveiled at the 2015 Venice Biennale as part of the Indonesian Pavilion. The piece, however, has largely been out of public view ever since. Now, Art & Bali is giving it a new lease of life. Over three metres high and stretching more than seven metres in length, this four-tonne sculptural giant, towers over visitors. Its cannons double as introspective telescopes, and its ship-like anatomy (made of salvaged iron sheets) can fit up to eight people. “A lot of Dono’s works responds to the geopolitical and social realities of Indonesia," notes Dolma, who emphasizes his enduring importance in the country’s cultural and historical fabric.