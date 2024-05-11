Kendrick vs Drake: A savage lyrical brawl
Kendrick Lamar’s brutal, surgical evisceration of Drake over the past week feels like a seismic event
In all of human history, there are few spectacles that are as universally compelling and era-defining as the humbling of an unpopular monarch. The end of Roman emperor Nero’s reign of terror—with him committing suicide after being dethroned and declared a public enemy—remains a cautionary tale about the hubris of tyrants two millennia on. The trial and execution of Louis XVI by French revolutionaries in 1793 dealt a crippling blow to the legitimacy of the ancient régime, lighting the fuse of global revolution.