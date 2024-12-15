‘GNX’: Kendrick Lamar at his most anti-heroic
SummaryThe Pulitzer-winning rapper presents his new album, a vision for hip-hop that celebrates regional identity and honors the genre's heritage
Over the past decade or so, the Kendrick Lamar mythos had become increasingly grandiose—the only rapper to win a Pulitzer; a conceptual genius making high-brow art; the saviour of hip-hop who embodied the genre’s moral backbone. Critics raved about how he had “elevated gangsta rap", and declared K.Dot as “(his) generation’s most potent artistic voice". By the early 2020s, rapheads would talk about Lamar in the same hushed, reverential tones as 20th-century philosophers discussing Ludwig Wittgenstein.