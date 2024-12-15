‘GNX’: Kendrick Lamar at his most anti-heroic

LA mariachi singer Deyra Barrera’s melancholic voice appears on several songs, a nod to the city’s Mexican heritage. Reincarnated features a flip of a classic Tupac beat as the rapper situates himself within Black musical history, the latest in a lineage that also includes John Lee Hooker and Dinah Washington. There’s nods to G-funk (Dodger Blue), hyphy (Hey Now) and a duet between SZA and the late NYC soul legend Luther Vandross. Lamar brings this hip-hop history in conversation with up-and-coming talents from LA and the Bay Area—ceding space to Hitta J3, Youngthreat and Peysoh on the posse-cut title track, giving Roddy Ricch a verse on Dodger Blue. He may be nostalgic for the past, but Lamar isn’t interested in resurrecting it. Instead, he uses it as a pathway to imagining the sound of rap to come.