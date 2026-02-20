What to watch this week: ‘Kennedy’, ‘Rental Family’ and more

Rental Family An American actor in Tokyo looking for work teams up with a company that provides actors to play stand-in family members. This 2025 film is directed by Hikari and stars Brendan Fraser. Also featuring Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Akira Emoto. (JioHotstar)

View full Image A still from 'The Swedish Connection'.

The Swedish Connection Thérèse Ahlbeck and Marcus Olsson’s Swedish film is based on actual events regarding Jewish visa applications in World War II. The ministry for foreign affairs’ legal department maintains neutrality, but this changes with the arrival of a new employee. (Netflix)

View full Image A still from Afire.

Afire This incredible 2023 film by German director Christian Petzold looks at a tangled set of relationships. Novelist Felix (Thomas Schubert) and his friend, Leon (Langston Uibel), are vacationing at his family holiday home, where they meet Majda (Petzold regular Paula Beer) and her lover, Devid (Enno Trebs). Desire pushes this group in unexpected ways, with Schubert giving an unforgettable performance as a vain, insecure, desperately gloomy writer. The film won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and was shortlisted as for the 96th Academy Awards.(MUBI)

View full Image A scene from 'Kennedy'.