How ‘Khabar Lahariya’, a four-page monthly newspaper from Bundelkhand, survived into the digital age

As this “collective biography” unspools, you learn not just about their journalism but about their lives. How do women stamped by caste, gender, class and tradition survive in their own milieu even as they defy all these categories to report courageously and rigorously about the problems and pathologies of their region? Can such women really be classified as “journalists”? Are they not too close to their subjects to be able to report dispassionately? Or does their location, identity, and personal struggles equip them to be better reporters than those who drop in and spin out a story? These are questions that are relevant today as technology gives people, including those oppressed and excluded, the tools to tell their own stories.