How ‘Khabar Lahariya’, a four-page monthly newspaper from Bundelkhand, survived into the digital age

By now, the name Khabar Lahariya is known. What began as a small four-page newspaper produced by six women from Bundelkhand, one of the poorer regions in Uttar Pradesh, soon made its mark by the courageous reporting by women who were barely literate when they began. They learned everything on the job—writing, editing, production and distribution. Their story inspired the 2022 documentary by Rintu Thomas and Shoshit Ghosh, Writing With Fire, that was nominated for an Oscar. Although the film did not win the Oscar, it made the story of this unusual journalistic exercise in rural India known around the world.