How ‘Khabar Lahariya’, a four-page monthly newspaper from Bundelkhand, survived into the digital age

Do too many cooks spoil a broth or make it special? Can too many writers produce an engaging book or do they mess it up? These are the questions that come to mind as you read The Good Reporter, written by 10 women who are part of the feminist collective that has produced Khabar Lahariya for 24 years.
Do too many cooks spoil a broth or make it special? Can too many writers produce an engaging book or do they mess it up? These are the questions that come to mind as you read The Good Reporter, written by 10 women who are part of the feminist collective that has produced Khabar Lahariya for 24 years.
By now, the name Khabar Lahariya is known. What began as a small four-page newspaper produced by six women from Bundelkhand, one of the poorer regions in Uttar Pradesh, soon made its mark by the courageous reporting by women who were barely literate when they began. They learned everything on the job—writing, editing, production and distribution. Their story inspired the 2022 documentary by Rintu Thomas and Shoshit Ghosh, Writing With Fire, that was nominated for an Oscar. Although the film did not win the Oscar, it made the story of this unusual journalistic exercise in rural India known around the world.
By now, the name Khabar Lahariya is known. What began as a small four-page newspaper produced by six women from Bundelkhand, one of the poorer regions in Uttar Pradesh, soon made its mark by the courageous reporting by women who were barely literate when they began. They learned everything on the job—writing, editing, production and distribution. Their story inspired the 2022 documentary by Rintu Thomas and Shoshit Ghosh, Writing With Fire, that was nominated for an Oscar. Although the film did not win the Oscar, it made the story of this unusual journalistic exercise in rural India known around the world.
Yet, did the documentary tell us the full story? This is a question that often confronts journalists covering regions to which they do not belong. Are they better equipped to document the reality of places and the lives of the most marginalised because they are outsiders? Or would people, especially women who are further marginalised because of their gender and caste, do a better job than the most “professionally trained” journalist?
The question touches on a crucial aspect of what constitutes good journalism although I should qualify this and put it in the past tense. Today, the idea of journalism as we understood it to mean several decades back is under attack in India. Fortunately, the glimmer of what was understood as good journalism still survives thanks to changes in technology that have created spaces for independent reporting and writing. Journalists are still able to probe, question, report without fear or favour and have not been reduced to stenographers for the powerful.
Amongst such journalists is this feisty group of women, many with minimal education, who have evolved into journalists in the true sense of the word. They wrote, produced and sold the print version of Khabar Lahariya for over a decade. Then when they saw that technology allowed them a much bigger reach than the printed page, they evolved into a digital newsroom with smartphones replacing their pens and paper. It is 10 of these women who sat together to write the biography of Khabar Lahariya—Disha Mullick with Geeta Devi, Harshita Verma, Kavita Bundelkhandi, Lakshmi Sharma, Lalita, Meera Devi, Nazni Rizvi, Shyamkali, Suneeta Prajapati. While the book itself engages, it is the very process of producing it that will fascinate the reader. “Other people have told many stories about us, and we thought it was time we wrote our own,” they state in the prologue.
As this “collective biography” unspools, you learn not just about their journalism but about their lives. How do women stamped by caste, gender, class and tradition survive in their own milieu even as they defy all these categories to report courageously and rigorously about the problems and pathologies of their region? Can such women really be classified as “journalists”? Are they not too close to their subjects to be able to report dispassionately? Or does their location, identity, and personal struggles equip them to be better reporters than those who drop in and spin out a story? These are questions that are relevant today as technology gives people, including those oppressed and excluded, the tools to tell their own stories.
Even as these questions lurk in the book, the collective has succeeded in telling an engaging tale through an unusual technique. By recording personal anecdotes and struggles, without identifying the person, and interweaving these accounts into the narrative, they bring out the layering in what could otherwise be reduced to a cute story of village women bringing out a newspaper.
The collective that produced the newspaper, and now the digital content, comprises women who are Dalit, from backward castes, Muslim, Adivasi, urban and from privileged castes and classes. A newsroom of this kind is not easy to run as one needs to ensure that all voices are heard, and that one remains sensitive to unconscious biases, all the while bringing in accountability and professionalism.
The personal accounts include those of women who had to struggle to travel alone to locations and report in a region where women are not known to do this, especially after dark. They write about the attitude of the police, of the misogyny evident when they question politically powerful men, of the rumours about them that they cannot avoid, about the questions and resistance in their own homes. Sometimes, those given more responsibility within the collective fail to understand these sensitivities. At other times, there are those who anticipate and reach out. There are dramatic stories of how the fact of being part of a collective has saved the lives of colleagues facing domestic violence.
Equally fascinating is the way that what was first a limited journalistic effort has now grown into a digital presence with an impressive following. Khabar Lahariya was conscious from 2010 that the mediascape was undergoing a dramatic change. They wrestled with the decision to embrace the new technology, not because it was challenging, but because it might alter the very nature of their journalism.
As print, the collective that ran Khabar Lahariya didn’t take bylines. They did everything from reporting and writing to production and distribution. The digital journalistic world required more expertise but also put the reporter in front of a camera. Were they prepared for this personalised form of journalism? “There was the question of history and legacy, of legitimacy and ability. There was something safely niche, nostalgic, even quaint about a group of newly literate, marginalised women running local language newspapers,” they write. The question they asked themselves was: did they want to remain a small women-run community media dependent on charity or could they embrace the new technology and shape a business model that would make them independent of outside funding?
Thus, from a monthly newspaper brought out by six women in 2002, Khabar Lahariya grew into a 12-page broadsheet with several editions in several languages by 2012, and then finally began the digital transition in 2015. And with that, as they write, “we had thrown ourselves into an ocean that neither we nor our audiences could fathom: from journalists to ‘content creators’.” That word “content”. So many of us who remain old-school print journalists cringe when it is used liberally today to describe our work. Yet instead of resisting change, Khabar Lahariya has embraced it.
The book documents the problems this has introduced into what was once a small collective. It has introduced hierarchy, competition and strained relationships that were grounded in common struggles. As a result, some who were there from the start have left while others have joined. And even though their audience today is larger and more diverse, the collective running Khabar Lahariya continues to question whether they remain true to their goal of bringing out the voices of the most marginalised.
It is this honesty that is the most disarming quality of this collective biography. But the book is also, in many ways, a handbook of what journalism should be in a democracy, and why good reporters, wherever they are based, remain an essential ingredient of relevant journalism.
Kalpana Sharma is an independent journalist, columnist and author of The Silence and the Storm: Narratives of Violence Against Women in India.