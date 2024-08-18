‘Khel Khel Mein’ review: Breezy new version of a much-adapted film

Paolo Genovese's Italian comedy-drama Perfect Strangers released in 2016. The 28 remakes that have followed are testament to the film’s success and the story's adaptability across the world. Khel Khel Mein is the first Hindi adaptation, by Sara Bodinar and Mudassar Aziz, who also directs.

In the 134-minute film, a group of friends gathers in Jaipur for a wedding. On the flight to Jaipur, plastic surgeon Rishabh Malik (Akshay Kumar) is shown to be a smooth operator and habitual liar. His wife, Vartika (Vaani Kapoor), an author, has a strained relationship with her step-daughter, who has no interest in joining her parents in Jaipur for Vartika’s sister's wedding.

When Taapsee Pannu calls her husband, his number is shown as ‘Harpreet Male’ on her phone. Harpreet Singh (Ammy Virk) sees his phone flash ‘Harpreet Female’. Harpreet and Harpreet, who appear to have no chemistry, are under pressure to have a child. At the venue, they catch up with their friends, heiress Naina (Pragya Jaiswal) and brand manager Samrat (Aditya Seal), who works for his father-in-law. Together they await the arrival of cricket coach Kabir (Fardeen Khan), who they believe is bringing his new girlfriend as his plus-one.

Over a long dinner on the first night, Vartika proposes a game in which all seven cell phones will be unlocked and available for all in the group to read emails, messages and listen in on phone calls. In a world where mobile phones are holders of many secrets and information, this is indeed an interesting premise and one that causes much consternation.

At the start there are calls from best friends, colleagues, nervous grooms and parents but things soon escalate and humour is replaced by personal information, covering up lies, long-held secrets, truth bombs and heartbreak.

There is an ease and lived-in feel between the principal characters as they banter, joust and make revelations. Akshay Kumar is in fine form as the silver-tongued and silver-haired doctor who thinks on his feet. Vaani Kapoor remains stoic and poised in the face of all surprises. Taapsee Pannu is terrific as Happy, with the unhappy Ammy Virk coming off as a fitting foil to her lack of artifice. Pragya Jaiswal brings on a chuckle every time she refers to Samrat as ‘baby’. The role of Kabir is better suited to Fardeen Khan than the nawab in Heeramandi, but both Khan and Seal are somewhat awkward and self-conscious.