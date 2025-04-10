Netflix's Got Latent: Samay Raina's inspiration ‘Kill Tony’ is streaming

Imagine a Roman coliseum where the lions wear baseball caps and the gladiators are armed with punchlines. That, dear reader, is the world of Kill Tony. Comedians picked out of a bucket get the stage for one minute: 60 seconds under the unblinking stare of Tony Hinchcliffe, a roastmaster with a tongue dipped in arsenic and Red Bull. With a revolving door of star guests and a house band funkier than a Delhi summer, Kill Tony isn’t a mere podcast—it’s part open mic, part gauntlet, part bloodsport. It’s where careers are born, egos are slain, and every silence is radioactive.

After 700 or so episodes on YouTube, Kill Tony has come to the big red streaming service. Kill Tony: Kill Or Be Killed marks the Netflix debut for Hinchcliffe and his bros who roast each other while allowing abject newcomers a chance to shine — or stumble. If that sounds familiar, it’s because even those who haven’t heard of Kill Tony may have watched a version of his show.

The now defunct series India’s Got Latent was fast becoming India’s biggest online show, with over 20 million viewers an episode. In interviews, on Twitter, and even during episodes of the show, its creator and host Samay Raina acknowledged Kill Tony as both blueprint and inspiration. The DNA is undeniable: a minute-long set, live audience, rotating panel, and a format that straddles humiliation and hilarity. The set-up, the stage dynamics, even the casual cruelty, are pure Kill Tony.

Netflix’s Kill Tony show show is a bloated, overlong affair, more than 2 hours long. One comic dresses as Trump, one as Musk. Next to them sits podcast host Joe Rogan, squirming as jokes are made about his most powerful friends. In one of the night’s only memorable lines, comedian Jeffrey Ross refers to Rogan as “Secretary Of Steak." The star of Kill Tony is the exposure, as complete unknowns take the microphone and try to manage sixty mostly funny seconds. “Please save me from obscurity, Saint Tony," implores one comic.

I haven’t watched full episodes of KT or IGL, but based on what I have seen, Raina’s show is funnier. Where Hinchcliffe savours destruction, Raina leans into redemption. His jokes may be “dark" — or seem so in a culture where too much is forbidden — but his critique of the contestants is gentler, and his panel more playful than predatory. He’s less an executioner, and more an elder sibling pulling pranks. The chaos in IGL feels uniquely Indian: judges chime in mid-set (a smart move, because the contestants aren’t often funny enough to hold their own), the talent-show idea moves beyond comedy, and a democratic warmth gives the show its own pulse.

IGL flips the script on celebrity culture: Raina isn’t just host; he is the prize. In a country where gatekeepers are faceless TV execs or humourless streaming algorithms, IGL turns Raina himself into the celebrity bouncer behind the velvet rope, a charismatic tastemaker whose nod can launch a comic’s career.