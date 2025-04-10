Netflix's Got Latent: Samay Raina's inspiration ‘Kill Tony’ is streaming

I haven’t watched full episodes of KT or IGL, but based on what I have seen, Raina’s show is funnier. Where Hinchcliffe savours destruction, Raina leans into redemption. His jokes may be “dark" — or seem so in a culture where too much is forbidden — but his critique of the contestants is gentler, and his panel more playful than predatory. He’s less an executioner, and more an elder sibling pulling pranks. The chaos in IGL feels uniquely Indian: judges chime in mid-set (a smart move, because the contestants aren’t often funny enough to hold their own), the talent-show idea moves beyond comedy, and a democratic warmth gives the show its own pulse.