Lounge Loves: Kimi Antonelli's win, a new way to sweeten tea and more

Stir in the Sugar After a particularly disastrous day of having to serve too many cups of tea to guests who had all manner of specification (tons of sugar, no sugar, quarter-spoon, two-spoons), I decided there had to be a more ele- gant and painless solution to playing Memory Tray real-time or supplying and washing numerous spoons. My search led to rock candy swizzle sticks and more specifically, to Dolce Vita’s demitasse barista candy sticks, which are hunks of sugar neatly crystallized onto sticks that you can stir straight into tea. The stirrer can decide how much they want to use, I don’t have to magic extra spoons, and everyone oohs and aahs at the cuteness of it. They claim the candy sticks are vegetarian and entirely made of cane sugar—but then, if you’re still stirring sugar into your tea (or coffee) at the end of 2026, the risks are yours to take. —Shalini Umachandran

Bass Is the Place Last month, bassist Mohini Dey played her first gig in Delhi. Just 30 years old, she’s already regarded as one of the most exciting young bass players in the world. She’s played with Zakir Husain, Steve Vai and A.R. Rahman, and released two solo albums apart from guesting on several others. Her performance at The Piano Man Eldeco Centre was electric. The four-member group—bass, keyboards, saxophone, drums—had the raucous energy of a jam band, but their playing was tight like a jazz quartet. The set was exclusively originals, mixing jazz, prog rock and a little metal. Dey’s reputation may have preceded her, but her playing, from furious slap bass to tuneful plucking, showed it was well-earned.

—Uday Bhatia

Little Foodie Doomscrolling can be therapeutic, especially when it involves three-year-old kids eating by themselves. I am loving @nomnom_tiana on Instagram, a page with a little girl from China tucking into massive multi-course meals cooked and plated by her mother, even asking for her bib before she digs in. As I scroll through videos of Tiana devouring seafood barbecues, lamb kebabs, fish heads and giant lobsters, I can’t help but wonder about the peace and quiet her mother must enjoy at mealtimes. There’s one where she is eating turkey noodles, boiled greens and winter melon soup, with chopsticks. Meanwhile, most of us are chasing our tots around the house, trying to get them to finish a meal.

—Rituparna Roy A Smooth Win Kimi Antonelli has made history as the youngest Formula One World Champion. Few of us expected to say this when the year began. The 20-year-old won it in just his second year on the F1 roster, with four races to go. It’s been a dream year for the Italian, who was lifted on the podium by his racing heroes, seven- time champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time champion Max Verstappen. So many F1 championship titles were bitterly fought, down to the last point, and involved crashes and racing inci- dents. But Kimi’s year has been con- sistent and seemingly smooth, which just shows how talented he is. And, no one has had an unkind word to say about him. There’s been no drama on the track or off it, and he is liked by all. That’s probably what speaks most about him—besides breaking records, it’s the classy way in which he did it.

—Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

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