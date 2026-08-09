On her new album, rapper Kinari is battle-scarred but defiant

Kinari never addressed the accusations publicly, but she denied them categorically in private. There was no follow-up, no real investigation or presenting of receipts. The whole thing kind of fizzled out, leaving behind a vague aftertaste of suspicion and disrepute. Just another case of hip-hop’s love for performative role-play (Eazy E did not, in fact, use a loaded shotgun to land a “sucka” on the L.A. Times frontpage) butting heads with its dogma of authenticity.

Kinari, though, retreated into the shadows. She stopped doing interviews. She took down most of her back catalogue, including breakout album Kattar Kinnar, from streaming platforms. After spending some time licking her wounds and honing her rage, she’s back with her sophomore full-length Pehchaan, appearing battle-scarred, weary, but still defiant.

The 15-track LP offers no apology or explanation. The controversy and its aftermath is only addressed in the abstract—in the bitter bite of her invective against haters, the paranoid miasma that suffuses its soundscapes and the bone-deep lassitude that underpins her rhymes about being a sex toy and an object of hate. It hovers somewhere deep in the background, just one of the many demons and dangers that lurk in the shadows of Dilli-17—her city, her muse, her heaven and hell.

Kinari’s Delhi does not consist of the palatial bungalows and sprawling gardens of Lutyens, nor the gleaming skyscrapers and corporate dystopia of Aerocity. No, this is her shaitaan sheher, the dark, feral undercity with its shadow economy of vice, money and violence. It’s where unclaimed corpses lie rotting in the gutter, and a friend is just someone who hasn’t stabbed you in the back yet.

“Soch faila hawa me gande/ Dilli me kon b ny saaf (Dirty thoughts spread in the air/ Nobody’s clean in Delhi),” she raps over a galloping parai drum rhythm on Nari, and you can feel the grime in her voice. The minor key melodies and blown-out bass of Patthar soundtrack verses full of tragic braggadocio. It’s a winking nod—both endorsement and self-aware exposé—to the emotional emptiness of hip-hop’s aspirational materialism. The bars about Gucci blazers and foreign tours sound triumphant on paper, but it’s just a form of psychic self-defence—a designer-label shroud to cover the hole that a hard life has left in her soul.

Dilli opens with an interpolation of Manna Dey’s Laga Chunari Mein Daag before giving way to baleful synths and sepulchral percussion that lurches along like a late-night mugger. Kinari raps about a city where truth bends its knee to money, where public righteousness is always a cover for hidden moral rot. There are potshots at politicians, police and upper-caste rappers who become ideologues for religious fundamentalism.