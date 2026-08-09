On her new album, rapper Kinari is battle-scarred but defiant

Last summer, New Delhi rapper and producer Kinari found herself the target of a drive-by cancellation. Her single Animal—a licentious, riotous challenge to the performative masculinity of Delhi hip-hop—had just gone viral, capping a breakout year where she won the Toto Funds The Arts music, dropped a critically acclaimed debut album, and became a sudden media darling.

Then, suddenly, shots rang out on the Gram. Trans rights activist Rie Raut put up a reel accusing Kinari of, among other things, appropriating hijra and Dalit cultural identity, despite allegedly coming from a privileged Tamil Brahmin background. The trans woman rapper had never explicitly claimed to be Dalit, but her presence at Ambedkar events and her invocation of Jai Bhim were apparent proof of her perfidy.