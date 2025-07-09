King Gizzard are contemporary music's premier shape-shifters
Australian experimental rock sextet King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard delight in chaos and subversion
To call King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard a rock band is like describing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as just a film franchise. While that’s technically true, they’re also so much more—this generation’s answer to Phish and the Grateful Dead; a band so prolific that Pitchfork once called them “a vinyl pressing plant in human form"; contemporary music’s most mind-bending musical shape-shifters; and the architects of a thriving DIY economy based on free culture ideals. Wild-eyed and perpetually restless, the Australian experimental rock sextet delight in chaos and subversion. And, perhaps, in watching hapless music critics try to encapsulate their massive oeuvre without having a full-on breakdown.