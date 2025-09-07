Kiran Desai's new book is a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with a happier ending

At 688 pages, Kiran Desai’s new novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny , demands serious commitment from the reader—and it’s not difficult to give it. Almost 20 years in the making, it is Desai’s most ambitious book so far. Its richly imaginative world, accomplished craft, and immersive storytelling outshine her second novel, The Inheritance of Loss , which won the Booker Prize in 2006, as well as her critically acclaimed debut, Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard , winner of the Betty Trask Award in 1998.

Sonia and Sunny, which is already on this year’s Booker longlist, tells a sprawling story, both geographically and thematically. It unfolds across multiple generations, several cities in the US, India, Italy and Mexico, between the mid-1990s and the early-2000s. At its core, it grapples with questions of identity, politics, class dynamics, creativity and the invisible, yet fickle, forces that rule human lives.

Structurally the novel isn’t flawless, though its audacious canvas is impressive. The prose takes a while to warm up, but when it does, it flows like a mountain stream, uninhibited even when faced with obstacles. Finally, there are many digressions along the way, often veering into quasi-occult or spooky zones—but it remains a page-turner till the end, serious and funny in turn, a chameleon-like entity of warmth and chill, where love is impossible to separate from hurt.

The story opens with Sonia Shah, who is studying creative writing at a college in Vermont in the US. She is “lonely", plunged into a bottomless well of misery, homesickness, and alienation. Back home in Delhi, her quarter-German mother and Gujarati father (Desai strews several autobiographical cues along the way), or her extended family of grandparents and a single aunt in Allahabad, cannot quite fathom the texture of this feeling. So, their antidote is to offer to arrange her marriage.

Sonia’s loneliness, however, throws her into the arms of Ilan de Toorjen Foss, an artist who is headed for greatness. He turns out to be a clinically unhinged egomaniac and a certified monster, an older man who has a vampire-like hold on the younger woman’s mind, body and spirit. It’s a textbook MeToo situation, played out in the form of a vicious psychodrama, but with a patina of mental illness thrown over it. The quiet rage radiates out of the prose into the reader’s subconscious as Desai chronicles this affair in all its terrifying and clinical detail.

While Sonia’s life is being broken and battered by Ilan, Sunny Bhatia, the other half of the titular couple, is on a mission to build a life for himself as a journalist in New York City. He, too, is “lonely", even though he has an American girlfriend. Away from his home in Delhi, he is grappling with a clash of civilisations, where the values espoused by his widowed bourgeoisie mother and his girlfriend’s gormless working-class parents rattle his sense of self.

When Sunny’s maternal grandparents hear about his predicament, they come up with the same panacea: an arranged marriage. Coincidentally, they are neighbours with Sonia’s Dadaji and Ba in Allahabad—and while the families aren’t on the best of terms, they decide to set aside their feud over purloined recipes and other trivialities to encourage Sunny and Sonia to meet and alleviate their loneliness in marriage. In this instance, they don’t, but life has other plans in store for them.

Desai weaves a masterful plot on the scaffolding of this fairytale-like set-up, a modern-day Romeo and Juliet but with a happier ending, which comes only after several fraught years of toil and trouble. At once realistic and rooted in the mysterious workings of the mind, her narrative style feels deliberately bifocal. If, with one eye, she observes the eccentricities of the corrupt rich and those who have fallen on hard times, with her other eye, she looks deep into her protagonists—their inner terrains overcast by dark clouds, and full of treacherous gorges and ravines.

Although both the Shahs and the Bhatias were uprooted by Partition, the families ended up with contrasting fortunes. Thanks to a well-oiled machinery of bribes and dodgy dealings, the Bhatias own a home in Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park. The Shahs, in contrast, live in a middle-class apartment in Hauz Khas. The disparity of their standing is accentuated by the intellectual refinement of the Shahs, who love books and music, while the Bhatias, especially Sunny’s mother Babita, hanker after luxury and money.

Desai writes this social difference into the gallery of wilful, brilliant and cantankerous characters she brings into each of the families. On Sonia’s side, there is Mina Foy, her oddball of a divorced aunt who ends up in a convent; her moody father, impossibly annoying with his masculine limitations but endearing and indulgent, too; and her mother, who leaves her marriage to live like a recluse. Sunny’s family, in contrast, are worldier, though marred by a unique trail of misfortunes. His mother is as oppressively loving as she is needy. A host of minor characters, on both sides—scheming cooks, wily drivers, wilful servants, and temperamental pets—bring up the rear.

Desai succeeds in making the story vivid and alive till the very end. Her social observations have bite and sting—yet, they are redeemed by a core of humanity and tenderness.

Between its sharp social commentary and absorbing back stories, the book deals with the challenges of being young and unmoored in the world. How do you make sense of a life of relative privilege when you are a 20-something, living in a society where you stick out like a sore thumb because of your ethnicity, complexion, accent? What does it mean when you realise you are “no longer a person" but only “made of fear"? From which crevices of experience, memory or dreams do literature and art come? As the fortunes of the leading couple keep shifting, they are besieged with these questions, which cannot be answered with any degree of certainty. All they have are intimations and premonitions—in the end, that’s what anyone trying to navigate the storms and stresses of life must rely on.

The true genius of Sonia and Sunny comes from the lightness with which Desai weaves an archetypal love story into a weighty novel of ideas that wants to make sense of modernity in flux. If the story is foregrounded by an aching loneliness that sets Sonia and Sunny on a quest for wholeness, it also unfolds against a background of radical disintegration, where humanity is being broken by 9/11, the 2002 Gujarat riots, and more. The coming together of these two worlds—the intimately personal and indifferently political—makes this novel a thing of beauty and contemplation.

The book will be available for sale from 22 September.