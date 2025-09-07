Kiran Desai's new book is a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with a happier ending

Between its sharp social commentary and absorbing back stories, the book deals with the challenges of being young and unmoored in the world. How do you make sense of a life of relative privilege when you are a 20-something, living in a society where you stick out like a sore thumb because of your ethnicity, complexion, accent? What does it mean when you realise you are “no longer a person" but only “made of fear"? From which crevices of experience, memory or dreams do literature and art come? As the fortunes of the leading couple keep shifting, they are besieged with these questions, which cannot be answered with any degree of certainty. All they have are intimations and premonitions—in the end, that’s what anyone trying to navigate the storms and stresses of life must rely on.