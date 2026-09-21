Lounge Loves: Keyboard asmr, ‘roth’ and more

The Real ’80s The AI time machine has every third person turning present-day photos into portraits of what they’d have looked like in the 1980s. I’m firmly on the side of those calling out the wasteful uselessness of this trend that burns water, but it has had its moments of true nostalgia. Deccan Herald dug into its archives for photos of what Bengaluru looked like 40 years ago, all sepia but without so many tonnes of cement. Then there were photos from The Illustrated Weekly of India newsroom posted by journalist Meher Marfatira. Rotary telephones, padded Godrej chairs, and sub-editors proof-reading and “glass passing” pages. It all seems so tangible and warm, a time when journalists could (maybe) work in a more considered way. Maybe that’s really what the “80s viral trend” is about, slowing down—but if only it was real.

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—Shalini Umachandran

String Theory Last month, on a short visit to Kyoto, I signed up to learn how to play koto, a traditional Japanese plucked-string instrument. It was my first time playing a musical instrument as an adult. Taking the lesson in a different country, at someone’s home, brought its own complications, which made it all the more fun. The notes on the music sheet were written in Roman numerals, while the strings on the koto were marked in kanji. So I spent much of the lesson translating numbers from one script to another. I learnt to play folk songs like Sakura (cherry blossoms). At first, I was preoccupied with getting the instructions right. The rhythm improved when I stopped trying to get it right and started enjoying the act of creating melody.

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—Shephali Bhatt Keyboard Asmr I have always loved the clackety-clack of mechanical keyboards, a generational thing I guess, having grown up typing on lumbering desktops and keyboards with deep, satisfying key travel. In fact, I remember loving the idea of a computer because of the keyboards, fuelled by a deeper love of typewriters. These days, typing on sleek laptop keyboards just doesn’t do anything for me. Imagine my delight then, when I came across an app called Klack, which gives a satisfying mechanical keyboard clack to a laptop keyboard. It runs in the background, and you can choose from seven different mechanical keyboard sounds when you’re typing. My favourite is the “Crystal Purple”.

—Bibek Bhattacharya

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Wrapped in Tradition September signals a shift in the season. The monsoon is withdrawing, and the heat is less intense. It’s the start of the festive season—time for shopping and traffic jams. In many Kashmiri Pandit homes, roth (a deep-fried sweet bread sprinkled with poppy seeds and flavoured with black cardamom seeds) is made. Over a span of few auspicious days, Kashmiri families across the world come together in their kitchens to make this naveed (prasad) and then break the bread together over cups of kehwa. I wait for a phone call, from my cousin, who lives at the other extreme of the National Capital Region. The first thing I say—without standing on ceremony—is “Mubarak” (for the puja), and he follows it up with, “I am sending your roth”. This year’s call has come. Home is on its way, arriving fragrant, wrapped and parcelled.

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—Nipa Charagi

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