‘Koffee With Karan’ is now served decaf

Koffee is not what it used to be because the A-list is not what it used to be. Our megastars are getting long in the tooth, while the newer faces aren’t allowed to have a personality. Johar knows this too well, and, over the last couple of seasons, he’s awkwardly tried to promote certain actors, bring them up higher in the rotation, compare them to legends. Coronation, however, is not that simple, even if you spell it with a K. The sets have gotten grander, the couch has gotten bigger, but like cola poured into an oversized cup not meant for it, the fizz is gone.