‘Koffee With Karan’ is now served decaf

I noticed a telling detail in the first episode of the ninth—and, we’re promised over and over—final season of Koffee With Karan (streaming now on JioHotstar). During a patently unremarkable conversation with Salman Khan, the show’s multihyphenate host Karan Johar revealed that he does not, in fact, drink black coffee and that his cup happens to actually contain Diet Coke. As easily dissolvable metaphors go, that is a fine one for what the once-iconic series has become: a synthetic (and overhyped) cola in place of a natural drink that sharpens the senses.
When Koffee With Karan began back in 2004, it offered something genuinely zingy. An insider seat within an increasingly insider industry. Here was star filmmaker Johar calling over his starry friends, using nicknames, nudging-nudging and winking-winking with carefree abandon, getting people in trouble for saying wicked things—or simply expressing their preferences. Johar leaned masterfully into the part, fanning and puncturing egos with equal finesse. Every now and then, when guards were lowered and masks slipped more than expected, the series allowed the viewer to feel in on the in-joke.
“Did you see what she said on Koffee With Karan last night?” The show evoked genuine incredulity for many years and seasons. It revealed and captivated and tickled viewers, sometimes intentionally, and sometimes — in the way of great ‘unscripted’ television — things would go memorably off the rails. It gave us memes before we knew how to say meme.
That ‘sensational’ vibe is a thing of the past. As Johar chatted with Khan—a dull conversationalist not known for his wit—about their famous fathers, it became clear that the show now feels like yet another podcast. The next episode, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and her husband Vijay Deverakonda, was so vacuous that Johar filled the empty air with adjectives, at one point referring to Mandanna as “someone this stunning and gorgeous and beautiful and lovely.”
These are the sort of meetings that, as they say, could have been an email. The show feels… decaffeinated.
One reason that Koffee now feels like an also-ran is that there are far too many shows—several of which were inspired by this show itself. People once outspoken on Koffee, like Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, now host their own series. Taciturn artists that were hard for even Johar to get, like Aamir Khan, now give 4-hour interviews to podcasters. Everybody’s talking. Most of us can’t make time for entire episodes of this non-stop gasbaggery, except for the occasional one-liner that gets regurgitated in reel-form. That meme-per-episode ratio for Koffee is now tragically low.
When Koffee started, its lack of seriousness made us take it seriously. It leaned into the frivolity, like a televised version of Stardust magazine’s Neeta’s-Natter page, catty, snarky and, occasionally, rude. Then the show became a marker for the industry. Nepobabies who were raised on Koffee whined about actor fathers not being famous enough to make it to Johar’s spotlit couch.
As the show grew, so did the cynosure. The internet dissected not only episodes but eyerolls, reading between what was said and unsaid, trying to decipher if-you-know-you-know moments till everybody, well, knew. Today, after many a gaffe, and with celebrities infantalised by PR-machinery, nobody is allowed to say anything. There is so much stage-management that celebrities are simply not allowed to talk or think for themselves. ‘Ranveer or Ranbir?’ is an innocuous Rapid Fire query but Khan can’t pick. Mandanna says ‘pass’ so often it’s like she’s trying out for a Chak De sequel.
It is damning that even Johar — once gloriously, archly sly — now chooses to steer clear of opinion, announcing that an AI bot will choose the winner of the Koffee hamper. Deverakonda wins this AI vote, so Johar fawningly says that had he chosen, Mandanna would have won instead. He’s playing too nice.
Koffee guests used to be paired like wine and cheese, curated by the host, their friend, as if he was putting together a dinner party and seating people next to each other for maximum conversational impact. A chat-cuterie board, if you will. Sanjay Bhansali sat with Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Mallya with Shobhaa De, and we all remember the infamous — and wonderful — episode featuring Sonam Kapoor with Deepika Padukone. These were not people promoting an upcoming project together, but cleverly-matched flavour combinations saying outrageous things while vying for a picnic basket.
Over the last few seasons, the show has become just another promotion, where co-stars drop in while heading to other shows. Johar’s show used to be a flashy, gossipy, wicked counterpoint to The Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, exclusive and memorable, whereas now it competes with The Great Indian Kapil Show. (For the sake of this column, I watched the latest episode featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and — save for the unbearable stretch featuring men dressed in sarees — this was funnier, warmer, and meme-ier.)
Koffee is not what it used to be because the A-list is not what it used to be. Our megastars are getting long in the tooth, while the newer faces aren’t allowed to have a personality. Johar knows this too well, and, over the last couple of seasons, he’s awkwardly tried to promote certain actors, bring them up higher in the rotation, compare them to legends. Coronation, however, is not that simple, even if you spell it with a K. The sets have gotten grander, the couch has gotten bigger, but like cola poured into an oversized cup not meant for it, the fizz is gone.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Durga Pujo week is a fine time to celebrate the centenary of Uttam Kumar, one of Bengal’s finest actors. One of Kumar’s most delightful and rollicking performances comes in the 1963 Deya Neya, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.